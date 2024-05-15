© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one California town is transitioning from oil to carbon capture

Published May 15, 2024 at 7:52 AM CDT
Oil rigs just south of town extract crude for Chevron at sunrise in Taft, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Oil rigs just south of town extract crude for Chevron at sunrise in Taft, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Kern County, California, is undergoing one of the fastest energy transitions in the nation. The area’s famous oil industry is in decline due to falling revenues and the state’s aggressive climate action. Now, they are betting big on a new and untested technology — carbon capture.

Jake Bittle, senior staff writer at Grist, joins us to discuss how the town of Taft is trying to transition away from big oil.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR