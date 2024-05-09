'Harold Halibut' drops with handmade charm and stop motion inspirations

“Harold Halibut” is a new sci-fi video game set in an underwater space colony. But it’s got a novel look; all of the characters and sets in the game were made by hand, then 3D scanned and animated digitally.

We speak to the game’s director Onat Hekimoglu and art director Ole Tillmann about the process and the 14-year journey it took to make the game a reality.

A still from “Harold Halibut.” (Courtesy of Slow Bros)

