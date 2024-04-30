Were you harassed, bullied while working for a federal judge? Share your story

Updated February 27, 2025 at 14:25 PM ET

Those who experience harassment on the job typically enjoy workplace protections. But that's not the case for some 30,000 people who work for the federal judiciary, which is largely exempt from the civil rights law that protects workers and job applicants from discrimination.

If you, or someone close to you, was harmed by the actions of a federal judge, NPR would like to hear from you.

NPR would like to learn whether you complained about the action, and, if so, if anything was done about it. You may choose to remain completely anonymous when the story airs, but please provide your contact information below so that a reporter may follow up with you soon.

Copyright 2025 NPR