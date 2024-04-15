Runners Kara Goucher and Des Linden talk women, doping, Boston and more on 'Nobody Asked Us' pod

As though there’s not enough on their plates already, American distance running legends Des Linden and Kara Goucher recently released the podcast “Nobody Asked Us,” a deep dive into everything from shoes to doping to the nitty gritty of elite training programs.

Goucher, 45, is now a commentator for NBC, sponsored by Brooks. Last year, the two-time NCAA champion who medaled at the World Championship and Boston Marathon, released “The Longest Race,” a powerful memoir chronicling the abuse she endured at the hands of her Nike coach Alberto Salazar. She became the whistleblower who eventually testified about doping in Nike’s famed Oregon Project.

Linden, whose biography “Choosing to Run” also released last April, is running Monday’s Boston Marathon (her 11th), and won that race in 2018, the first American to take that title in 33 years. It was one of many victories that has made her the face of American women’s distance runners.

The two join host Robin Young to talk about their careers, their podcast and the future of women’s running

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

