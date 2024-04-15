Reseña de película: una criatura mágica

Hay una imaginación muy singular sobre una de las leyendas mexicanas en la película de aventuras, Chupa (2023), dirigida por Jonás Cuarón. La historia sigue a Alex, un niño que descubrirá el verdadero significado de su cultura, sanará de una herida del pasado e incluso ayudará a un tierno cachorro chupacabras.

Sí, uno de los personajes principales, un chupacabras, que siempre ha sido representado como una criatura fea y despiadada que chupa la sangre de cabras, se muestra de manera diferente en Chupa como una criatura comprensiva, con pelaje bonito y alas hermosas.

"Había algo emocionante en esas historias que planteaban la posibilidad de que existiera magia", dijo el director Cuarón.

La aventura comienza cuando Alex, un niño de Kansas City, visita a su abuelo, Chava, y a sus dos primos, Luna y Memo, en un rancho en México. Aunque Alex al principio se avergüenza de ser mexicano, el viaje lo cambia, especialmente cuando conoce a Chupa, el cachorro chupacabras que ha sido separado de su familia. Aunque Alex no está físicamente separado de su familia como Chupa, sí está distante emocionalmente. También, lleva mucho tiempo triste por la pérdida de su padre. Al ayudar a Chupa, Alex se da cuenta de la importancia de la familia y comienza a apreciar su cultura, que incluye la lucha libre y la barbacoa.

Un elemento importante es la banda sonora de la película, pues contiene una hermosa melodía de una caja de música que le gusta mucho al pequeño chupacabras. Esta es la misma melodía que el padre de Alex le cantaba a su hijo. La melodía fortalece la amistad entre Chupa y Alex, sirve de consuelo para ambos y da un buen final a la película. "Donde estés te acompañaré. Y a tu lado yo siempre volaré".

Claramente, esta es una película de cinco estrellas, pues está llena de emociones, aventura y magia, perfecta para toda la familia.

Movie review: A Magical Creature

There's a very unique imagination about one of the Mexican legends in the adventure movie, Chupa (2023), directed by Jonás Cuarón. The story follows Alex, a boy who will discover the true meaning of his culture, heal from a past wound, and even help an adorable chupacabras cub.

Yes, one of the main characters, a chupacabras, which has always been depicted as an ugly and ruthless creature that sucks the blood of goats, is shown differently in Chupa as a comprehensive creature, with beautiful fur and magnificent wings.

“There was always something exciting about those stories that brought up the possibility of magic out there,” said director Cuarón.

The adventure starts when Alex, a boy from Kansas City, visits his grandfather, Chava, and his two cousins, Luna and Memo, at a ranch in Mexico. Although at first Alex is embarrassed about being Mexican, the trip changes him, especially when he meets Chupa, the chupacabras cub that has been separated from his family. Even though Alex is not physically separated from his family, he is distant emotionally. Also, he has been sad for a long time over the loss of his father. As he helps Chupa, Alex realizes the importance of family and starts to appreciate his culture, which includes the lucha libre wrestling style and barbacoa meat.

An important element is the movie soundtrack, as it contains a lovely melody from a music box that the little chupacabras enjoys. This is the same tune that Alex’s father sang to his son. The melody strengthens the friendship between Chupa and Alex, serves as a consolation for both, and gives a good ending to the film. "Wherever you are I will accompany you. And at your side I will always fly."

Clearly, this is a five star movie because it’s filled with emotions, adventure, and magic, perfect for the entire family.

(This review comes from WNIJ Hola Spring 2024 student Jessica Arzate who is studying Spanish and Hispanic Studies at Northern Illinois University. It was done in collaboration with Dr. Laura Vilardell's Spanish Conversation class.)