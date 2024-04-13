Tiger Woods sets Masters record, making 24th consecutive cut

A year after withdrawing from the Masters tournament due to a serious foot injury, Tiger Woods returned with a vengeance this week and made history just two days into the tournament.

On Friday, the 48-year-old superstar golfer made the cut for the 24th consecutive time — setting a new record at the major golf championship. Making the cut also means Woods will advance to the second half of the tournament in Augusta, Ga.

"It means I have a chance going into the weekend," Woods told reporters. "I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament."

Prior to breaking the record this week, Woods shared the title of 23 straight cuts with Fred Couples and Gary Player. On Friday, Woods joked that he planned to text Couples and tease about the record.

"As soon as I'm done with you guys, will text Freddie and give him a little needle," Woods said.

The five-time Masters champion finished with a 1-over-par 73 on Friday's opening and then, an even-par 72 in the second round. Woods stood 1-under through 13 holes on Thursday before play was suspended due to harsh weather conditions.

Woods withdrew last year during the third round of the tournament after experiencing serious pain in his foot.

Videos from the golf course showed Woods limping and deeply uncomfortable during the rounds — signaling that he was still very much recovering from a serious car accident in 2021. The collision in Los Angeles left him with several injuries requiring extensive leg surgery.

Shortly after his withdrawal from the Masters last year, Woods underwent ankle fusion surgery.

Now, in his 26th Masters, Woods is not only competing for the illustrious green jacket and large sum of money but to show that his talent can outshine his ailments. He'll be doing so on a course near and dear to him.

"I've always loved playing here," he said. "I've been able to play here since I was 19 years old. It's one of the honors I don't take lightly, being able to compete."

