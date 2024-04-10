© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Researchers study ice to explore our planet's past, present and future

Published April 10, 2024 at 7:52 AM CDT
Richard Nunn and Curt La Bombard are curators at the National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, which holds the largest archive of ice in the world — containing some 25,000 meters. (Frani Halperin/H2O Media)
The National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, holds the largest archive of ice in the world. The ice is collected from the Arctic to Antarctica and holds information about temperature, sea spray, and the atmosphere.

Frani Halperin of H2O Radio paid a visit to the facility and has our story.

 

 

