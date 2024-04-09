Ramadan ends: Muslim Americans reflect on holy month

Tuesday marks the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. But for many Muslim Americans, the Israel-Gaza war has turned what should be a time of celebration into a period of solemn reflection and grief.

In Michigan, where the country’s largest Muslim population per capita lives, Ramadan has been quiet and contemplative. Public celebrations have been canceled in favor of prayer and fundraising.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.