New Jersey students build animal robots to help preserve endangered Mayan language

A group of students from Princeton, New Jersey, is hoping to win the Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition with an animal robot.

The robot is programmed to speak Mam, an indigenous language in Guatemala and the native language of some members of the team.

Kenneth Burns of WHYY reports.

Students representing Princeton High School in the Samsung Electronics Solve For Tomorrow STEM competition with their teacher Mark Eastburn (center). (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

