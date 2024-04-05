Displaced Gazan baker Nisreen Shehade was able to evacuate to Egypt. Her family’s still in Gaza

When 27-year-old Nisreen Shehade got approved to evacuate Gaza, she was torn. While the option to escape the violence overtaking her home country seemed too good to pass up, her family didn’t get the same opportunity. She would have to leave them behind. After weeks of sleepless nights plagued with anxiety attacks that left her heart pounding, she made the painstaking decision to leave the only home she’d ever known.

Despite her family encouraging her to evacuate and seek safety regardless of their own situation, Shehade was wracked with guilt over leaving her four younger siblings and parents in the war-torn Rafah, which may soon become a focal point in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as Israeli forces inch toward a ground assault. She says she wept the entire 9-hour trip from Gaza to Cairo.

Nisreen Shehade hugging her sister goodbye the day she evacuated. (Courtesy of Nisreen Shehade)

Now in Egypt, Shehade is free from the violence, but her concerns over the wellbeing of her family, as well as other Gazans unable to flee, make it difficult to enjoy her newfound safety. Shehade is actively working on raising money to help evacuate her family from Gaza, and is even collaborating with other content creators to boost the crowdfunding campaigns of Palestinians doing the same for their relatives. Determined to make a difference, she says she won’t be able to feel relief until her parents and siblings are by her side and there is a ceasefire.

Shehade talks more about her story and her efforts to bring her family to safety with host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.