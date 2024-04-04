A Palestinian American doctor walked out of the White House. He explains why

Palestinian American Dr. Thaer Ahmad is an emergency room physician in Chicago. He was at the White House this week in a meeting with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Muslim-American community leaders. He says he spoke briefly, urging Biden to take action to prevent an Israeli incursion into Rafah, before walking out of the meeting.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ahmad about his reasons for doing that.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.