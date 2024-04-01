© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
U.S. doctor reflects on Gaza after working at a field hospital

Published April 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

An emergency physician from the San Francisco Bay Area is home after a volunteer medical mission to Rafah in southern Gaza.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Mohammad Subeh about some of the creative ways he served patients with little resources in a field hospital and the children he will never forget.

A film screening at a field hospital in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

