Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Illinois Senator Villa hosts citizenship workshop

Northern Public Radio
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT
Image by Alexandre Cerqueira usina3 from Pixabay

Members of the community interested in applying for U.S. Citizenship are invited to attend the upcoming Citizenship Workshop hosted by State Senator Karina Villa.

According to a news release, the Citizenship Workshop is in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights under the New Americans Initiative and Family Focus- Aurora. The event is co-hosted by the offices of State Representative Barbara Hernandez and Aurora Alderwoman Juany Garza.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church - Simard Hall, located at 769 Fulton St. in Aurora. Individuals eligible for citizenship are strongly encouraged to attend.

The workshop will provide assistance for completing a citizenship application. Assistance for fee waiver and scholarship applications will also be available for eligible individuals.

No prior registration is needed. To check eligibility, use the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization Eligibility Tool. For a list of necessary documents to complete the citizenship application, view the document checklist here.

For more information or questions about the event, call 630-256-7018.