James Crumbley, father of school shooter, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Jurors found James Crumbley guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter over his teenage son's mass shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School in November 2021.

Four students died when Ethan Crumbley opened fire that day. Six other students and a teacher were wounded.

Thursday's verdict came roughly a month after Crumbley's wife, Jennifer, was convicted on four identical counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The charges against James Crumbley and his wife are thought to be precedent- setting — the first time prosecutors had sought to hold parents of a mass school shooter criminally responsible. Jennifer Crumbley is expected to be sentenced April 9. Both face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the murders, did not testify at either of his parents' trials. He pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.