The 2024 Oscars debrief

The most prestigious awards in the movie industry have been given out. Fascinating matchups defined this round of the Oscars.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” swept the night with seven wins.

It was also a big night for Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things,” which took home four awards, including the closely watched contest for Best Actress.

What may have been even bigger news is who lost. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” went home empty-handed, along with Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro.” And fan favorite “Barbie” left with only one award.

But the inevitable questions surrounding the value of such awards are back for their annual go-around. Do these awards reflect audience tastes? Do they give industry workers from minority backgrounds their due? Does any of this actually matter to people who don’t make a living in Hollywood?

We sit down with a panel to discuss the awards, but also the issues around the awards.

