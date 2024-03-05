© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Strapping in for Super Tuesday 2024

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST
A voter arrives on Super Tuesday at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Precinct 11 Mecklenburg County in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A voter arrives on Super Tuesday at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Precinct 11 Mecklenburg County in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This week, we’re broadcasting from one of the states holding their primary election today – Alabama.

Votes are also being cast in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.Democrats are also holding a caucus in American Samoa. 

And after some uncertainty, we now know Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the ballot in all the remaining contests.

On Monday, all nine Supreme Court justices rejected a move by Colorado voters, who cited a provision of the 14thAmendment of the Constitution, to bar the Republican frontrunner from appearing on the state’s ballot.

We work through what that means for the election this year – and any future attempt to disqualify the former president.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Rupert Allman