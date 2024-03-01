Poetically Yours - A new time

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here's her poem "Freedom in the New World Order."

Freedom is the sun on the horizon

in the Day the Lord made

the birds gratefully sing

I listen to their chirps and tweets

and hear a beautiful song

of freedom hanging high in the sky

in the Day the Lord made

New world, New world

in the making

better than the old

order through a heart and soul

in love with the will of God

The Gardener’s plucking the weeds

choking all flowers from capitalism to democracy

I can’t foresee all will be

since those songbirds have just begin to sing

still the first verse makes the weary heart jubilee

John Lennon wasn’t a dreamer

when he invited us to Imagine

And John Denver

gave us hope and the means

in his Peace Poem

Not sure if they read the Eternal Word

still, they shared the Vision

of One

God,

religion and

one family

ignorant emotionalism

vague and pious hope

this is not

the Guardian wrote in the Book of Baha

to light the path to the Glory of God

the book is open

the means of peace no longer concealed

Unity is the sun on the horizon

in the Day the Lord made

the birds sing melodically

of the approaching noon hour

the peak of the Sun

when the world understands freedom

New world, New world

in the making

better than the old

order through a heart and soul

in love with the will of God

World peace is the sun on the horizon

in the Day the Lord made

The birds sing beautifully

of those holding roses and singing in harmony

Love of God, service, and consultation waft therefrom

the weeds all plucked

Freedom is the fragrance here

There’s nothing to fear.

