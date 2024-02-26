NRA trial verdict is in. What's next?

A jury in New York on Friday found that Wayne LaPierre, the National Rifle Association’s former CEO, used millions of dollars meant for the charity to fund his lavish lifestyle.

LaPierre and the organization’s former treasurer Wilson Phillips both have to repay the organization for their financial mismanagement. Both are expected to appeal. The case appears to be reputationally damaging for the NRA and could get even worse for the gun rights lobbying group.

Courthouse News reporter Erik Uebelacker joins Peter O’Dowd to unpack the verdict and what comes next

