How Alabama's frozen embryo ruling could impact IVF

In Alabama, medical providers and people choosing in-vitro fertilization as a way to have children try to figure out what’s next after the Alabama Supreme Court decision that ruled embryos should be regarded as people.

The Alabama Medical Association released a statement asking the court to put the decision on hold.

Dr. Brett Davenport, medical director at the Fertility Institute of North Alabama, joins us.

