The Supreme Court hears its first Trump ballot arguments

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2024. The Supreme Court will hear Donald Trump's appeal of the Colorado ballot ban on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Oral arguments begin Thursday in a major U.S. Supreme Court casethat willdeterminewhether former President Donald Trump will be on the primaryballot in Colorado. 

Six Republican and Independentvoters in Coloradosuccessfully removed the former president from the primary ballot in December when the state supreme courtagreed that Trump engaged in an insurrection against the Constitution. It’s the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who swore an oath to the Constitution and engaged in an insurrection from holding office, has been used to bar a candidate from the presidency. 

Trump appealed the Colorado case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices. What can we expect from Thursday’s opening arguments, and what effect could it have on the 2024 election?

Anna Casey