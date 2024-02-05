California flood warnings impact tens of millions of residents

Southern California was drenched by a storm over the weekend. More than 500,000 have been left without power and almost 40 million are under flood warnings.

The storm will persist and head south after battering Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

KCLU news director Lance Orozco joins host Deepa Fernandes from just outside LA in Ventura County for more on the damage so far.

