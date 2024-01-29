© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Philly expands speed camera program

Published January 29, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST
Automated speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Automated speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia, along with other big cities, is contending with a traffic safety crisis, marked by increased speeds and reckless driving.

A pilot program installed speed cameras on large roadways, and advocates say they’ve seen some successes. The Pennsylvania legislature voted to expand the program, but opponents say there are better ways to deter drivers from speeding.

Aaron Moselle of WHYY reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.