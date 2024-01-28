What do Trump's legal battles mean for the GOP race?

As the curtain falls on the New Hampshire primary, Democrats and Republicans are looking ahead to South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

And even though Nevada is next on the calendar, the nomination process there is looking unconventional for Republicans.

GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges across four different court cases.

What should we keep an eye out for in these primary races? And how are Trump’s legal troubles affecting his campaign and overall GOP strategy?

