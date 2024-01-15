Dangerously cold temperatures lead to closings Tuesday
Wind chill warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday, and that has led a number of school districts to cancel school or move to remote learning.
CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS: updated 1/15/2024
HIGHER ED:
Sauk Valley Community College: Closed Tuesday
K-12:
DeKalb School District: Tuesday is an e-learning day. After school activities are canceled. School Board meeting is still on.
Alden-Hebron School District: Closed Tuesday
Chadwick-Milledgeville: Remote Learning Day Tuesday
Elgin U-46: Closed Tuesday, before and after school activities canceled
Harvard: Closed Tuesday
Hiawatha: Closed Tuesday
Lena-Winslow: Closed Tuesday
Marengo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday
Polo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday
Sycamore: Closed Tuesday
Woodstock: Remote Learning Day Tuesday