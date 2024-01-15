© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Dangerously cold temperatures lead to closings Tuesday

Published January 15, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST
Wind chill warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday, and that has led a number of school districts to cancel school or move to remote learning.

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS: updated 1/15/2024

HIGHER ED:

Sauk Valley Community College: Closed Tuesday

 

K-12:

DeKalb School District: Tuesday is an e-learning day. After school activities are canceled. School Board meeting is still on.

Alden-Hebron School District: Closed Tuesday

Chadwick-Milledgeville: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Elgin U-46: Closed Tuesday, before and after school activities canceled

Harvard: Closed Tuesday

Hiawatha: Closed Tuesday

Lena-Winslow: Closed Tuesday

Marengo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Polo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Sycamore: Closed Tuesday

Woodstock: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

 
