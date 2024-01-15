Dangerously cold temperatures lead to closings Tuesday

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS: updated 1/15/2024

HIGHER ED:

Sauk Valley Community College: Closed Tuesday

K-12:

DeKalb School District: Tuesday is an e-learning day. After school activities are canceled. School Board meeting is still on.

Alden-Hebron School District: Closed Tuesday

Chadwick-Milledgeville: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Elgin U-46: Closed Tuesday, before and after school activities canceled

Harvard: Closed Tuesday

Hiawatha: Closed Tuesday

Lena-Winslow: Closed Tuesday

Marengo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Polo: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Sycamore: Closed Tuesday

Woodstock: Remote Learning Day Tuesday



