Poetically Yours - Home

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Julie Ann Monroe.

Monroe has been writing since she was a little girl. She loves Emily Dickinson and Robert Louis Stevenson. She said their words made sense out of life to her.

Monroe co-wrote a book of poetry & paintings with Nancy Storch Silverman called Landscapes of the Soul, she has also been published in America Magazine.

She is currently working on her body of work in poetry and memoirs.

Monroe lives in Woodstock, Illinois with her husband Randy, her dog Kai and her horse Kiva. Here’s her poem “Cancer Question.”

People keep asking me now;

Am I going to change my diet now?

I think…

We have not been loving

to our Mother Earth.

She is coughing and breathing

the sick air too.

The water from her breasts

are poisoned now.

Fish, whales, animals, and humans

wash up on the sands of life

gasping.

Her soil once rich

is trying to produce

one more healthy plant

from her tired womb.

But we have not loved her well.

And I will keep drinking her water,

breathing her air and eating her fruit.

I will hold her trees in my arms

knowing that she loved us

and gave to us like any loving mother would,

until she had nothing left to give.

I will hold her trees in my arms

and kiss that rough bark

knowing that cancer

really affects us all.