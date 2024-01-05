© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Home

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:12 PM CST
Provided by Julie Ann Monroe.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Julie Ann Monroe.

Monroe has been writing since she was a little girl. She loves Emily Dickinson and Robert Louis Stevenson. She said their words made sense out of life to her.

Monroe co-wrote a book of poetry & paintings with Nancy Storch Silverman called Landscapes of the Soul, she has also been published in America Magazine.

She is currently working on her body of work in poetry and memoirs.

Monroe lives in Woodstock, Illinois with her husband Randy, her dog Kai and her horse Kiva. Here’s her poem “Cancer Question.”

People keep asking me now;
Am I going to change my diet now?

I think…

We have not been loving
to our Mother Earth.
She is coughing and breathing
the sick air too.
The water from her breasts
are poisoned now.
Fish, whales, animals, and humans
wash up on the sands of life
gasping.
Her soil once rich
is trying to produce
one more healthy plant
from her tired womb.
But we have not loved her well.

And I will keep drinking her water,
breathing her air and eating her fruit.
I will hold her trees in my arms
knowing that she loved us
and gave to us like any loving mother would,
until she had nothing left to give.
I will hold her trees in my arms
and kiss that rough bark
knowing that cancer
really affects us all.

 

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
