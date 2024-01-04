DeKalb City Manager talks ordinance proposal to discourage buses transporting migrants

In the last several weeks, some cities in the greater Chicagoland area have approved ordinances restricting buses transporting migrants from arriving in their jurisdictions.

On Thursday (Jan. 4) the DeKalb City Council held a special meeting at the city’s main library to introduce an ordinance intended to regulate and discourage bus companies from dropping off migrants within the city limits.

The ordinance calls for bus operators to apply at minimum ten days prior to arrival to seek approval from the city for the drop off. The application must include the identification of the bus operator and passengers and a plan for the care of the individuals for thirty days. Failure to do so would mandate the issuing of fines and for buses to be impounded.

Here's an interview held with DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas, the author of the proposal, before Thursday's public meeting. The interview has been edited for clarity.

WNIJ: The DeKalb City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 8. You’ve called a special meeting for Thursday, prior to that meeting. Why give this issue so much attention when you could just have the discussion on Monday?

Nicklas: I didn't sleep last night. And I didn't sleep at night very much the night before or any other night because after the Rockford experience, I thought it's more likely than not -- I'm not going to say it's 50% 20% or 75% -- that we're going to see a bus arrive to DeKalb, and then what would we do?

And I didn't want to say, “I'll wait for the council to tell me.” I'm the chief operating officer of the city government. And it's incumbent upon me to work [on this].

And we have partnerships with private agencies to come to the need if we have it. And if it's a fire, that's one kind, if it's — in this case — people being dropped in the middle of the night with no place to go, no money to pay for another place, we don't know if they're sick or not. So, it would be frankly, heartless.

WNIJ: This ordinance doesn’t outline how you’re supporting migrants.

Nicklas: It doesn't need to because we can do that. We've organized that. This is what we've talked about for the last couple of weeks. I'm confident that if there was a bus that arrived last night that I would be able to observe that things work pretty well -- that we were able to help people. And [staff] stayed with it until everybody was put to bed, basically. And in the morning, people were picked up and we did what we needed to do to get them to where they wanted to go comfortably and safely, without any threat to their person or the few belongings that they had.

But the ordinance is just very specific to put penalties on the bus companies that are dropping off people unannounced. That is what poses this threat and it's an imminent threat. It's not the same threat as war and peace and, and bombs falling on us. But it's a threat to the welfare of people trying to come here to this area, not our area, but to Chicago.

So, what can we do? What can we as good as good Samaritans do to help people get to where they want to go?

WNIJ: So, folks have posted on social media that they find the ordinance to be racially charged. We're at a time where there’s a lot of anti-immigrant sentiment, anti-Latino sentiment. What do you hope to solicit out of this special meeting? What kind of feedback would help inform the City Council as they discuss this ordinance?

Nicklas: Well, we're aware that the whole conversation nationally is racially charged. You can go on the internet, and you can find opinions all across the political spectrum, either as hate, there's also compassion and everything in between. And just bringing this up evokes that from people, and people tend to judge on a basis of what they bring to a topic and speak their minds on that.

We want to be very clear about -- like I'm trying to be here with you answering your questions -- about what our intent is rather than have people guess at it.

What prompts us to take action is [that], because if we don't, we feel it’s more likely than not that we will be surprised by a bus that arrives in the night. It won’t arrive during the day because they take people to Chicago during the day, or maybe they're just doing this to try to make a political point and jab.

There's a national politics in play here, but we want to be practical and pragmatic and compassionate to what happens to the people who are the political footballs of the whole thing, who don't know what they're going to find, even when they get to Chicago.

And so, on their way to Illinois, if they, their first stop is in DeKalb, we want them to know, we care. Here's a place for you to stay and no expense to you, and here is food to get you through the day in the night. This is what you can expect in the next 24 hours.

Now, if they say, "I don't want to go there, I want to stay in DeKalb," this is where a robust community organization would be useful. It doesn't exist now. But this is one of these things that people do get galvanized, and people do take the time and make commitments in the end. People can talk about a problem, but it's who's going to show up in the middle of the night, that is a person that you really need to help with. And I've done this, I've been involved in disaster recovery, and it starts at the very elemental level, and helping the people that are in front of you at the time.

WNIJ: You've been talking to state officials from human services and the commerce departments. Do you find that you're getting enough support from the state? Would you like support from the state?

Nicklas: At this point the state is doing its best. Its biggest role right now is funding. The cities where people are arriving, the larger cities, particularly Chicago, obviously have a social service component, and receive the largest amount of funding. So, they have the means, they have the training.

We conduct emergency response, disaster response. Since the 80s, we’ve had a, a local component of funding that we give to social service agencies who we feel that — rather than taking on all the social service responsibilities of the city, which would not just require a lot of money, but a lot of expertise and a large staff that probably couldn't be supported by our tax base — we fund private agencies that are going to be better at that.

WNIJ: Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada in a social media post questions how the city is going to administer fining bus operators, since the city already has challenges fining perpetrators involved in [problems with] Hunter Properties.

Also, she says this ordinance really creates a chilling environment for the existing immigrant community in DeKalb. What's, your response to that?

Nicklas: I disagree, and firmly. First of all, if the only thing we are intending to do -- I don't know if she's read the ordinance or read it carefully — it's not about the fines.

Fines are important. And that that is something that typically goes with a violation of a city ordinance.

And that's what we're setting up tonight. It's the impounding of the bus.

Now the bus is probably a quarter million [dollars] and I don’t know what the condition of the bus will be. It looks like they're using large coaches to go that distance. And so, we impound the bus until the costs of supporting people who have been dropped off, which we will do.

And we have a system set up to support people and we were prepared as early as the first of the week on Tuesday to do that.

We're working with local hotels working with social service agencies, actually preparing sacks of food, having basically a way for people to pay their way if they don't have any money left to get onto the train and get to Chicago.

Nicklas said at this time he’s not proposing special funding to support migrants who may arrive in the city.