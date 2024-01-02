Music organization is now offering concerts in Woodstock

An organization that has brought music to Elgin for a decade is now sharing its tunes with other cities.

Chamber Music on the Fox had its first Woodstock concert last month. Mark Fry is the cofounder and artistic director of the organization. He said staff at the Woodstock Opera House are excited about this partnership.

“And they recognized that we can bring something to them that they don't currently offer,” he said, “which is live classical chamber music performances of a very high quality.”

Fry said the chamber is also offering concerts in the Aurora area.

“We're actually doing some of our subscription concerts, well, all of our subscription concerts, in Aurora in addition to Elgin,” he said.

The next Chamber Music on the Fox Woodstock concert is on Jan. 21. The other two will take place in March and May.

Fry said the organization continues to offer these concerts virtually. Information about upcoming performances can be found here.

