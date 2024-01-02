© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music organization is now offering concerts in Woodstock

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 2, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST

An organization that has brought music to Elgin for a decade is now sharing its tunes with other cities.

Chamber Music on the Fox had its first Woodstock concert last month. Mark Fry is the cofounder and artistic director of the organization. He said staff at the Woodstock Opera House are excited about this partnership.

“And they recognized that we can bring something to them that they don't currently offer,” he said, “which is live classical chamber music performances of a very high quality.”

Fry said the chamber is also offering concerts in the Aurora area.

“We're actually doing some of our subscription concerts, well, all of our subscription concerts, in Aurora in addition to Elgin,” he said.

The next Chamber Music on the Fox Woodstock concert is on Jan. 21. The other two will take place in March and May.

Fry said the organization continues to offer these concerts virtually. Information about upcoming performances can be found here.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose