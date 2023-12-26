New views of the universe, genetic cures, planet-swallowing star: Biggest science stories of 2023

2023 was a banner year in science. Researchers discovered a new type of heart disease, edited genes to cure sickle cell disease, observed a planet-eating star and discovered a new ecosystem. And those were only the tip of the (rapidly melting) iceberg.

To discuss the biggest science stories of the year host Robin Young talks to Scientific American’s editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.