Fresh Air weekend: David Byrne's Christmas playlist; Nicolas Cage

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Whether you're merry or miserable, David Byrne's holiday playlist will resonate: The singer-songwriter and Talking Heads frontman presents some of his favorite holiday music — including songs by The Pogues, James Brown, LCD Soundsystem and Paul Simon.

Forget Hollywood's 'old guard,' Nicolas Cage says the young filmmakers get him: The Oscar-winning actor is seeking out the next generation of filmmakers because, he says, many established directors have "already made up their minds about me." Cage's new movie is Dream Scenario.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

