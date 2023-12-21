Belvidere church celebrates a season of giving

A Belvidere church took part in something called the Kingdom Assignment. This project provides proceeds to help the community. The stories behind the usage of the funds were shared Sunday, Dec. 17, at Belvidere High School.

The Kingdom Assignment idea came from a church in California. Denny Bellesi was the pastor of Coast Hills Community Church. He and his wife Leesa gave $100 to 100 people and asked them to be of service to those in need. The ones who partook had 90 days to make things happen.

Jim Bell is the lead pastor at Belvidere First United Methodist Church. Back in September, he handed out one hundred dollars to 60 of his members. It was time to report back.

“We've been collecting the stories all along, so I had a good lead time. But I continue to be amazed. I mean because I know these folks, I have known these folks for years,” he added. “And you know, how you get familiar and you just kind of get surprised sometimes when people take on something different.”

One person who had experience of being a foster mom for over 50 children started a scholarship fund for students in foster care. Another person who lives in Arizona used the money to help veterans. Jane Abernathy took the challenge. She worked with eleven others to give parents some time off.

“The thing about the Kingdom Assignment, I think was that everybody helped everybody,” she said. “Somebody's Kingdom Assignment said, ‘Hey, can you come help me serve lunch to the teachers’ well I'm doing my own Kingdom Assignment, but I'm going to come help you do yours.”

Mark and Jenny Tillema also took the funds. They worked with Carpenter's Place. This Rockford nonprofit organization supports homeless individuals.

Nancy Ramos is the Director of Community Outreach at the nonprofit. She took the stage to talk about how the couple’s efforts were multiplied.

“They sent letters to 33 of their family and friends. And asked them to match the $100 or donate what they could or donate items to give to the homeless,” Ramos explained. “So, they turned their $200 into over $1,500.”

The couple’s family and friends also dropped off other items at their home which in turn were given to Carpenter’s Place. The couple also purchased 18 backpacks and sleeping bags. The backpacks were filled with items and the shelter gave them to the newest homeless individuals.

Katie Belinson is one of the ambassadors at the church. She said she was moved by how many members took part.

Yvonne Boose Pastor Jim Bell addressing the crowd.

“I am thankful for Pastor Jim's vision and his leadership," she said, "to encourage us to all kind of step outside our comfort zone a little bit and to try and really make a difference with this project."

At the Dec. 17 service, singing intertwined the stories, in addition to words from Bell. He said he is talking to other churches in the city about the Kingdom Assignment.

“A half dozen plus, of pastors, who really value each other, meet together, pray together, do things together,” he said. “And yeah, I got to believe that we would have a tremendous impact on our town. I think this thing had some impact on our town. But I think if the churches would pull together and put this on that the scale could be tremendous.”

Bell said what took place was impressive but there is still a lot of work to do. He said the church will preach on the Kingdom Assignment next year and will continue to grow in this area.



