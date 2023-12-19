© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Pope allows blessing of same-sex couples

Published December 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

The Vatican has announced it will allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. It’s a huge moment for those in same-sex relationships who have fought for recognition in the church for decades.

While it is welcome news the declaration only goes as far as blessings — priests will still not be able to officiate same-sex weddings and the church will not provide approval of them either.

Journalist Michael O’Loughlin covers the Catholic Church and is the author of “Hidden Mercy: Aids, Catholics and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear“. He joins Scott Tong for more on this huge moment for both the church and same-sex couples.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.