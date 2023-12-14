AI tool amplifies, perpetuates racial and gender bias new study shows

The good news? Women and people of color are gaining traction in the once-male-dominated world of surgery and surgical specialties. The bad news? Artificial Intelligence tools continue to perpetuate gender and racial bias through the images they generate. It creates a sort of ‘funhouse mirror’ that distorts that progress according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Lead author Rohaid Ali, a neurosurgical resident at Brown University, talks to host Robin Young about why it matters.

