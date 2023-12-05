NIU strikes karma as Huskies head to Camellia Bowl

After a back-and-forth game to end the season against Kent State, fate landed on NIU's side with a win to earn a bid for another bowl appearance. It will be the 12th bowl appearance over the past 16 seasons for the Huskies.

NIU won five of its last seven games to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record, 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference.

According to a news release from the university, NIU's defense is ranked 21st in the country overall and sixth nationally in passing yards allowed.

Arkansas State is 6-6 on the season and finished 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference to tie for second place in the West Division.

History is on NIU's side in the match-up. The last meeting between NIU and Arkansas State took place when the Huskies defeated the Red Wolves, 38-20, in the GoDaddy.com Bowl on January 8, 2012, in Mobile.

NIU leads the all-time series between the teams 7-1. That includes three games played as members of the Big West Conference from 1993-95.

The Camellia Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.

It celebrates its 10th anniversary in Alabama's capital city in 2023.