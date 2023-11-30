© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
The News Roundup - Domestic

Published November 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
A 48-year-old man in Burlington, Vermont, entered anot plea guilty in the shooting of three Palestinian men this week. The three victims walking close to the University of Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend, were speaking a mix of English and Arabic, and two were wearing keffiyeh scarves, a traditional Palestinian garment.

New York Rep. George Santos’ time in Congress came to an end this week. A vote to expel him was successful on Friday. He had already previously refused to resign.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died this week at the age of 100. He played a part in some of the darkest moments of the Cold War.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

