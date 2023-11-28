Homeless shelter asks for more than just money on Giving Tuesday

Nov. 28 is giving Tuesday, but monetary donations aren’t the only thing that some organizations need.

Carpenter’s Place in Rockford works on building the lives of homeless individuals. Nancy Ramos, the director of development and outreach at the shelter, said there is an immediate need for coats and boots.

“They can drop them right off here at the day center and allows us to give them out immediately,” she said. “We check everything in and we're doing pretty much a really quick turnaround. Because our guests need them. They need them tonight; it's going be cold.”

Ramos said in the short term the center is always in need of paper goods, coffee cups, paper towels and cleaning supplies.

Ramos said Giving Tuesday is about giving monetary donations, but it is also the perfect opportunity to learn about organizations in the community.

"What is their mission? And what type of work are they doing?" she said. "And then find something that you're passionate about and support them in numerous different ways."

Ramos said monetary support is great, but Carpenter’s Place is also in need of volunteers to help serve food, do laundry, and even serve as mentors for the guests.

Coats and other items can be taken to the shelter. Instructions for donating monetary funds and a critical needs list can be found on the shelter’s website.



