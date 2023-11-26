Honda recalls 300,000 cars and SUVs over missing seat belt component

Honda is recalling a few hundred thousand of its 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V models after vehicles were found missing a part of a seat belt mechanism that protects riders in the event of a crash.

Front seat belt pretensioners were installed without a rivet during assembly, according to the recall notices released last week by Hondaand the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A seat belt pretensioner that is missing a rivet may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury during a collision, according to the federal agency.

Some 300,000 of the sedans and SUVs are subject to the recall, however Honda estimates that no more than 1% of those cars actually have the defect.

Owners can take their cars to a dealer for inspection and, if needed, a pretensioner replacement, at no charge. Honda says it will directly notify the owners of affected vehicles by mail starting Jan. 8.

Since the first production date of the recalled vehicles in April 2022, through Nov. 16, 2023, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue, according to the NHTSA.

Earlier this month, Honda recalled recalled nearly 250,000 vehicles due to a manufacturing defect that could cause engines stall while driving.

