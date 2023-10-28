What's next for Mike Johnson and Donald Trump?

Last Thursday, all 220 House Republicans present voted forLouisiana Republican Mike Johnson as the body’s next speaker. He was the fourth candidate put forward by the GOP in the three weeks since they ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

What’s on the new speaker’s agenda in terms of legislation?

Former President Donald Trump’s legal issues continue to mount. His daughter, Ivanka, as well as his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., will soon have to testify in a New York civil case concerning financial fraud.

This is one of several cases Trump is facing, including allegations that he sought to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia and that he mishandled classified documents at his club in Florida.

