The News Roundup - Domestic

After three weeks of a vacancy, and multiple failed candidates, House Republicans finally have their speaker. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson took the lead in filing a brief in a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his voting record shows opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Fallout of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is spilling onto campuses here in the U.S. Students at universities across the country are protesting Israel’s siege of Gaza.

Ford and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative deal that would see an end to the strike end and a pay raise for the union members.

