What attorneys' plea deals mean for Trump in Georgia 2020 case

Published October 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

On Monday, the trial of two of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers was supposed to begin. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were charged alongside Trump for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. But last week, the attorneys took plea deals and agreed to testify in future cases.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at where the case is headed with Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney in DeKalb County, Georgia, and co-author of a report for Brookings on the public evidence about Trump’s efforts in Georgia.

