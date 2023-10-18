Submissions are being accepted for an Illinois state art contest

An annual art contest encourages students to explore whatever comes to their minds.

“I Wonder” is the theme for this year’s Illinois State Board of Education and Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum-sponsored student art contest.

Abigail Bussey, the education coordinator at the museum, said the theme gives students the opportunity to delve into their own lives.

“We saw a huge growth with that with our contests post COVID,” she explained. “And looking at how the students were really kind of processing through what they were going through at the time. And we really want to kind of encourage that to continue with students because artists important to self-expression.”

Bussey said the theme also ties into a couple of upcoming showings.

The art contest is open to Illinois students from kindergarten through 12th grade. There are four categories based on the student’s grade level. Submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 5. Winners will be announced March 11. This will commemorate Arts Education Week.

