Prime Minister Netanyahu's popularity sinking amid Hamas war

Published October 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he and President Joe Biden participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Israeli and U.S. government officials in Tel Aviv. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Wartime leaders often get a wave of popular support. But in the case of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that does not appear to be the case.

After an epic intelligence failure contributed to the deaths of 1,400 Israelis earlier this month, the prime minister’s popularity has been sinking fast.

Alon Pinkas, international political consultant and former Israeli consul general in New York, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.