Violins of Hope: Encore! Broadcast Archive

On September 10, 2023, the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra presented Violins of Hope, part of a project of concerts based on a private collection of Violins, violas and cellos all collected since the end of World War 2. Many of the instruments belonged to Jews before and during the war. Many were donated by or bought from survivors; some arrived through family members and many simply carry Stars of David as a decoration.

This is the broadcast archive of the edited WNIU Encore! program on October 2, 2023, featuring that program. It will remain online through October 16, 2023.