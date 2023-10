Employers added 336,000 jobs in September, a significant increase in hiring compared to previous months and more than the experts forecasted.

A healthy job market is good for people seeking work but might make the Federal Reserve’s job of controlling inflation harder.

NPR chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley joins us.

