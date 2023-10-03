'The Golden Bachelor' and finding love After 60

When you think of older adults in love, what do you imagine?Perhaps you see a couple who’s been married for 30 years. Or a widow or widower struggling to date after loss.

Maybe you picture a 64-year-old woman, twice divorced, stepping out of a limo in stilettos and a black corset dress. No? Well, try tuning into ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” some time for a surprise.

For the first time in the franchise’s 21-year history, all the contestants are over 60. And the bachelor himself is 72.

Whether you’re a fan of the show or not, the series is coming out at a time when many older Americans are finding themselves single.

According to a new analysis by Bowling Green State University’s National Center for Family and Marriage Research, divorce rates among people 65 and older tripled between 1990 and 2021.And roughly half of women over 65 are un-partnered. That’s according to a Pew Research survey from 2020.

In a society that often fails to embrace getting older, what’s it like trying to find love in your later years?

