Poetically Yours - Am I lying to myself?

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT
Chany Zimmerman - Unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s featured poet is Amy Newman.

Newman is a NIU English professor. She recently published her poetry collection An Incomplete Encyclopedia of Happiness and Unhappiness. This is Amy’s third book. She’s also authored Persea, Dear Editor and On This Day in Poetry History. Here’s her poem “The Letting Go.”

Somehow I managed to let go of you.
You said you loved me deeply, but it was
not true, not true, not true, not true, not true.

The bees enjoy the pollens they accrue,
but I'm forgetting you with each day's buzz,
somehow. I managed to let go of you.

Regret's a dark, sweet nectar I fly through.
I'll make of it a honey labeled Was
Not True, Not True, Not True, Not True, Not True.

Let's inscribe those two words as a tattoo:
blurred inks, indelible as my heart thaws.
Somehow I managed. To let go of you,

I'm pouring water on this crazy glue,
this airtight seal, whose lifetime guarantee's
not true. Not true! Not true! Not true! Not true!

my heartbeat says. Oh f*** its point of view,
insistent muscle, pumping out red laws.
Somehow I managed to let go of you.

(Not true, not true, not true, not true, not true.)

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
