A day care provider in the Bronx may close her doors as child care industry faces crossroads 

Child care providers that relied on federal pandemic aid during the pandemic are about to be in a really hard place as that money runs out at the end of September.

As a result, parents may have to start paying higher fees for care and teachers might start making even lower wages.

Doris Irizarry has operated a residential-based family daycare in the Bronx for more than 25 years and serves as co-founder of the advocacy group ECE on the Move. She is among the child care providers thinking about closing their doors for good. She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

Doris Irizarry. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.