NIU to apply for federal designation as Hispanic-Serving Institution

NIU now has its largest undergraduate population of Latinx students in university history.

Latinx students currently represent a quarter of NIU’s full-time undergraduate population.

This puts the school on pace to be fully designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

A federal designation provides opportunities for more resources and funding.

NIU will submit an official application demonstrating the university has met all eligibility requirements.

The U.S. Department of Education could recognize NIU in 2026, at the earliest.

The university will have to maintain the 25% Latinx population.

There is currently a working group dedicated to preparing for the designation.

