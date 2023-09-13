In Maui’s recovery, ecologists see an opportunity to protect the island from invasive species

As wildfire recovery continues on Maui, ecologists say now is the time to restore native vegetation to mitigate future fire risk. The idea of acting sooner than later is to prevent non-native grasses from overtaking the land that was burned.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mike Opgenorth, director of Kahanu Garden and Preserve.

