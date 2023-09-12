© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Why electric vehicle production is 'the elephant in the room' in auto worker contract negotiations

Published September 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (Paul Sancya/AP)
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton about why the production of electric vehicles looms over auto union contract talks as both sides stare down a midnight Thursday deadline.

And Belvidere, Illinois, Mayor Clinton Morris talks about what residents and businesses in his town are saying about the idling of an auto factory which is at the heart of auto worker contract talks this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.