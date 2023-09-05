© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airbnb restrictions begin in New York City

Published September 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

New York City is introducing new laws Tuesday in an effort to reign in the short-term rental market. The restrictions include guest limits, requiring hosts to be present and prohibiting locked internal doors so guests have full access. There has been both support and backlash to the new rules.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.